SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Frontdoor Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Frontdoor in a report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FTDR. BidaskClub downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

Shares of FTDR opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.21. Frontdoor has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $53.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.28.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.16 million. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 11.20%. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,219,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,557,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Frontdoor by 461.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 702,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after acquiring an additional 577,000 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Frontdoor by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,885,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,417,000 after acquiring an additional 491,638 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,661 shares in the company, valued at $301,229.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

