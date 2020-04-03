SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Mcdonald’s Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Mcdonald’s in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.97. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.03 EPS.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.29.

NYSE MCD opened at $161.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.20. The stock has a market cap of $117.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,457,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.