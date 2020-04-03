SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Snap Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Snap in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Snap’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

SNAP stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. Snap has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $353,165.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,408,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,891,624.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $171,448.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 265,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,855,551.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,152,218 shares of company stock valued at $63,847,226.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Snap by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Snap by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

