Super Zero Price Reaches $0.0606 on Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Super Zero has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero has a total market capitalization of $15.12 million and approximately $11.24 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0606 or 0.00000900 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Super Zero alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00075902 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00339565 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047991 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014029 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008893 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012667 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001651 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Super Zero Coin Profile

Super Zero is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 646,040,495 coins and its circulating supply is 249,686,359 coins. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash.

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.