sUSD Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00014746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and $964.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get sUSD alerts:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 4,814,001 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

