SVB Leerink Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Myovant Sciences in a report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.33) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.35). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16).

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MYOV. ValuEngine upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.65.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $7.70 on Friday. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $26.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of $659.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 70.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.6% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,694,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,414,000 after buying an additional 409,305 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 24.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,064,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kim Sablich sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $67,953.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,690 shares in the company, valued at $838,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 387,800 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,904,622.00. Insiders purchased 1,374,900 shares of company stock valued at $10,354,356 over the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.