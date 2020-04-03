SVB Leerink Weighs in on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IONS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $49.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.18. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a current ratio of 9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $677,550.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,882 shares of company stock worth $1,613,917 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.