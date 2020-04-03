SVB Leerink Weighs in on Neovasc Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:NVC)

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Neovasc in a report released on Tuesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Neovasc’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($4.33) EPS.

Neovasc has a 1-year low of C$0.49 and a 1-year high of C$1.82.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

