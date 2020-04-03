Swarm (SWM) Market Capitalization Hits $862,276.43

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Swarm has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm token can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and YoBit. Swarm has a market cap of $862,276.43 and approximately $15,896.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Swarm

Swarm’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

