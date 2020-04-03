SwftCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $4.03 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One SwftCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $4.03 million and $13.96 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.83 or 0.04441692 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00067344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036794 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014867 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010312 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003416 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.