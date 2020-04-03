Swipe (SXP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $43.15 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Swipe has a market cap of $47.43 million and approximately $43.15 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 72.2% higher against the dollar. One Swipe token can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00011542 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.91 or 0.02631524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00196892 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00047286 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034295 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe’s total supply is 299,987,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,123,111 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token.

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

