Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Director Thomas A. Thomas Sells 30,000 Shares

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $418,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,087,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE SWCH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,420,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,454. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25. Switch Inc has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 182.02 and a beta of 0.42.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Switch Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Switch from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 488.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 79,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 20.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after buying an additional 127,180 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 249.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 22,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the third quarter valued at approximately $851,000. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

