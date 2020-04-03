Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) “Strong Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Cfra

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)‘s stock had its “strong sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Cfra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00. Cfra’s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

SYF traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,718,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,273,584. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 646.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

