Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) PT Lowered to $42.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price objective dropped by Mizuho from $56.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.11. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs bought 3,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $130,610.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Colvin bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $984,235.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Thomas H Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at $893,707,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,044,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,338,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,177,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,763,000.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.