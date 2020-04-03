SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.95 Billion

Equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will post sales of $4.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.85 billion. SYNNEX posted sales of $5.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $21.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.88 billion to $21.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.09 billion to $23.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. SYNNEX’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.29.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.75, for a total transaction of $868,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,208.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,217.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,318 shares of company stock worth $5,493,938. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $12,932,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in SYNNEX by 854.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,703,000. AXA boosted its position in SYNNEX by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 122,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in SYNNEX by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.76 and a 200 day moving average of $120.35. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $153.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

