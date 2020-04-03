Syscoin Price Reaches $0.0190 on Top Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $11.05 million and $221,197.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00599241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008248 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 583,182,509 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Binance, Trade By Trade and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.