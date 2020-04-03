Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Zacks has also given Systemax an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
SYX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.98. 53,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Systemax has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.45.
Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Systemax had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Systemax will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Systemax by 19.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Systemax by 12.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Systemax by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Systemax by 124.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Systemax by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 253,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Systemax
Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.
