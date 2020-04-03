T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Brokerages expect T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) to post sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the highest is $1.52 billion. T. Rowe Price Group reported sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $5.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $6.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.82.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 50,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,747,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.0% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $139.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

