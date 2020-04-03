TaaS Price Tops $0.35 on Top Exchanges (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One TaaS token can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00005174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Liqui. TaaS has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $190.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TaaS has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TaaS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.35 or 0.02610967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00194413 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034116 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS was first traded on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Liqui and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.