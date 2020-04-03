Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Tops One Day Volume of $2.28 Million

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Tachyon Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0822 or 0.00001215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $21.93 million and $2.28 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00705763 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011088 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014631 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000428 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Token Profile

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 tokens. Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol.

Tachyon Protocol Token Trading

Tachyon Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tachyon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tachyon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

