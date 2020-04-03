Tael Tops One Day Trading Volume of $633,968.00 (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Tael has a market cap of $5.75 million and approximately $633,968.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tael has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0749 or 0.00001114 BTC on popular exchanges including $62.56, $4.92, $119.16 and $24.72.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.83 or 0.04441692 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00067344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036794 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014867 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010312 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Tael Profile

WABI is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,699,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

