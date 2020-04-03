Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €13.80 ($16.05).

TTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Takkt in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

ETR:TTK opened at €6.93 ($8.06) on Friday. Takkt has a twelve month low of €6.00 ($6.98) and a twelve month high of €15.82 ($18.40). The stock has a market cap of $454.61 million and a P/E ratio of 5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.43.

Takkt Company Profile

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. It offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

