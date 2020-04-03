Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TALK. HSBC raised Talktalk Telecom Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 95 ($1.25) to GBX 115 ($1.51) in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised Talktalk Telecom Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 101 ($1.33) to GBX 87 ($1.14) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Talktalk Telecom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 114.71 ($1.51).

Shares of LON TALK traded down GBX 1.95 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 83.45 ($1.10). 1,060,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 99.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 107.94. Talktalk Telecom Group has a twelve month low of GBX 67.20 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 128.50 ($1.69).

In related news, insider Charles W. Dunstone purchased 455,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £455,149 ($598,722.70). Also, insider Tristia Harrison bought 171,970 shares of Talktalk Telecom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £199,485.20 ($262,411.47).

About Talktalk Telecom Group

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

