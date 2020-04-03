Tamar Yehoshua Sells 39,664 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 39,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,043,956.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,747.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tamar Yehoshua also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Tamar Yehoshua sold 50,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $1,215,500.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Tamar Yehoshua sold 50,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $1,387,500.00.

NYSE WORK remained flat at $$24.26 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,537,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,649,910. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $23.25. Slack has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.55.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative return on equity of 138.05% and a negative net margin of 90.58%. The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. Slack’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Slack by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,518,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Slack by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,761 shares in the last quarter. AH Equity Partners I L.L.C. bought a new stake in Slack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,628,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Slack by 376.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Slack by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,348,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,233,000 after acquiring an additional 106,776 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WORK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Slack from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Slack from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Slack from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Slack from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.55.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

