Tap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $240,701.00 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Tap has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Tap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001486 BTC on exchanges. Tap has a market cap of $51.91 million and $240,701.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Tap

XTP is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d.

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

