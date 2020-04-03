Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Nexus Investment Management Inc.

Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Tc Pipelines comprises approximately 3.5% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $19,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,344,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $601,341,000 after acquiring an additional 406,394 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,115,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $592,594,000 after buying an additional 1,078,846 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,397,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $554,528,000 after buying an additional 118,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth about $454,919,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,405,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,100,000 after buying an additional 268,334 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.54.

Shares of TRP traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,077,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,474. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Tc Pipelines Lp has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.612 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.