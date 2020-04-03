TCASH Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $115,052.00 (TCASH)

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. TCASH has a market cap of $223,940.78 and $115,052.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TCASH token can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. During the last week, TCASH has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005223 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 93.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000266 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH Token Profile

TCASH (TCASH) is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TCASH is www.etherflyer.com/index.html. The official message board for TCASH is medium.com/@etherflyer.

Buying and Selling TCASH

TCASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

