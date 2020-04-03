Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,743,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.32% of Teck Resources worth $30,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,114,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,124,000 after buying an additional 77,485 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 90,312.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after buying an additional 9,843,137 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,160,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,268,000 after buying an additional 19,637 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,457,000 after buying an additional 36,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,667,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,332,000 after buying an additional 83,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Teck Resources from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48. Teck Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

