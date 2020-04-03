TEMCO Tops 1-Day Volume of $77,264.00 (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $582,067.90 and $77,264.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TEMCO token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and Cashierest.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TEMCO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.15 or 0.02619542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00195233 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047313 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034299 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TEMCO Token Profile

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,277,456,055 tokens. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs.

TEMCO Token Trading

TEMCO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TEMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEMCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.