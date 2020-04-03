Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Tenax Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

