Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $18.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $42.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NYSE:THC opened at $13.19 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marie Quintana bought 2,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $36,811.28. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 19,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $303,483.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,605.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $851,745 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

