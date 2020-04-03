TenX (PAY) Achieves Market Cap of $4.17 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One TenX token can now be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Gate.io, Coinrail and BigONE. TenX has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $2.47 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TenX has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.55 or 0.02638417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00199435 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047336 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034186 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

TenX was first traded on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,606,631 tokens. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bithumb, Livecoin, Kucoin, Gate.io, Coinrail, Upbit, IDEX, Kyber Network, Vebitcoin, BitBay, HitBTC, Liqui, Neraex, Huobi, Cryptopia, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, BigONE, Bit-Z and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.