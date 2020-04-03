Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,291,197 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Teradata worth $32,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the third quarter worth about $215,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth about $945,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth about $2,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.62 million. Teradata had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane bought 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

