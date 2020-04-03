Ternio 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $438,380.00 (TERN)

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Ternio has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One Ternio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and BitForex. Ternio has a market cap of $2.39 million and $438,380.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.31 or 0.02650074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00199315 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ternio

Ternio’s launch date was February 6th, 2018. Ternio’s total supply is 922,811,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,161,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ternio’s official website is www.ternio.io. Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ternio’s official message board is medium.com/@ternio.

Buying and Selling Ternio

Ternio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ternio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ternio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

