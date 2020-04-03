Terra Trading 8% Higher Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Terra has a total market capitalization of $43.78 million and $2.20 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002248 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone, GDAC, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.44 or 0.02636837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00198607 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047359 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Bittrex, Upbit and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

