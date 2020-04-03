Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $380.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been given a $380.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TSLA. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Tesla to $840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Tesla from $750.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.45.

Shares of TSLA traded up $35.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $490.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,773,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,669,404. The firm has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $653.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tesla has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total transaction of $66,001.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,194.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total value of $68,869,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,536 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,842. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Tesla by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Tesla by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

