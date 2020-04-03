Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nord/LB

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $350.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential downside of 26.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.45.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $21.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $475.84. The company had a trading volume of 14,683,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,669,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Tesla has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $968.99. The firm has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $653.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total transaction of $3,567,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total transaction of $66,001.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,194.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,536 shares of company stock worth $74,450,842. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Tesla by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

