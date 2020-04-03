Tether (USDT) Trading Down 0% This Week

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Tether has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion and $47.58 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Tether token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014905 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, Sistemkoin, ChaoEX and C2CX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.58 or 0.02640261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00197824 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047475 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00104546 BTC.

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 6,577,327,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,166,094,190 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Tether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, MBAex, Bitfinex, ZB.COM, C2CX, LBank, Instant Bitex, OKEx, Sistemkoin, CoinTiger, B2BX, BtcTurk, ABCC, BitMart, Kucoin, IDAX, TOPBTC, BitForex, Upbit, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, ChaoEX, TDAX, Bit-Z, CoinEx, Liqui, OOOBTC, Cobinhood, Bittrex, Coinut, HitBTC, UEX, Binance, EXX, QBTC, IDCM, Gate.io, Exmo, DragonEX, BigONE, Bibox, DigiFinex, CoinBene, Iquant, Huobi, Kryptono, FCoin and Kraken. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

