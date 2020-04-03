TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered TETRA Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI lowered TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 price target (down from $2.25) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 484.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTI stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.50. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.58.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $259.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.98 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.