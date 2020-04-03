Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NYSE TGH opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $467.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.83. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Textainer Group by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Textainer Group by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Textainer Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

