The Force Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $7.37 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One The Force Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $2.06 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol.

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

