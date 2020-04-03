The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RUBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of The Rubicon Project from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

RUBI stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. 1,215,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The Rubicon Project has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a market cap of $258.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.59.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Rubicon Project will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Feldman sold 15,670 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $162,027.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 95,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,859.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $259,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,184,819 shares in the company, valued at $12,310,269.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,217 shares of company stock worth $1,095,812. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,760,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 183,658 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,270,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 98,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 744,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

