The Voyager Token (VGX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.94 Million

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, The Voyager Token has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. The Voyager Token has a market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Voyager Token token can now be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, AirSwap, Kyber Network and Radar Relay.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.31 or 0.02650074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00199315 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

The Voyager Token Profile

The Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com.

The Voyager Token Token Trading

The Voyager Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, Kyber Network, CoinExchange, Binance, Cobinhood, Radar Relay, Bithumb, HitBTC and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

