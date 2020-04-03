THEKEY (TKY) Trading Up 5.5% This Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Bit-Z. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $2,493.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000096 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. It was first traded on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,116,820,855 tokens. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, LBank, Coinrail, Kucoin, Bit-Z, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

