Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) to post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.17). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings of ($1.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.62) to ($3.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million.

Several brokerages have commented on TBPH. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of TBPH stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.84. 198,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,448. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.46. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Link Fund Solutions Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,459,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,847,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Chescapmanager LLC increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 949,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,570,000 after acquiring an additional 259,722 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 452,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,718,000 after purchasing an additional 71,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.