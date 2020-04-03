Theta Fuel Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $6.59 million and approximately $277,073.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005663 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

