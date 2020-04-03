THETA (THETA) Hits Market Cap of $66.23 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One THETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0761 or 0.00001122 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Coinbit, IDEX and WazirX. THETA has a total market cap of $66.23 million and $2.04 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THETA has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.37 or 0.04446215 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00067112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036883 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014763 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010503 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003406 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Upbit, OKEx, Huobi, Binance, WazirX, Coinbit, DDEX, Bithumb, Gate.io and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.