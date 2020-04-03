Thomasville National Bank Sells 433 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.0% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.31. 8,638,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,717,552. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.37. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,071.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $345.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.66.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

