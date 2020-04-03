THORChain Hits Market Cap of $11.67 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. THORChain has a total market cap of $11.67 million and $584,162.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain token can now be purchased for $0.0781 or 0.00001131 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, THORChain has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014568 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 220.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.38 or 0.02596669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00194551 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033939 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,432,087 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.