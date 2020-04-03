Thore Cash (TCH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32,068.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Thore Cash token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $32,082.78 and approximately $32,068.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00588235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014938 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007923 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

